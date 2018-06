Julia Caesar performed a set on Live From The Fort, from Stetson Studio One at VPR headquarters in Colchester.

The Band:

Liz Stafford: Guitar and Vocals

Megan Rice: Guitar and Vocals

Katy Hellman: Bass and Vocals

Steven Lebel: Drums

All songs written by Julia Caesar.

www.juliacaesarband.com

