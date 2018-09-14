Related Program: 
But Why: A Podcast for Curious Kids

Kangaroos, Koalas And Wombats! Why Don’t They Live In Cities?

By & 17 minutes ago
  • Koalas are native to Australia. But you won't find them in the city. They prefer quiet country living.
    Koalas are native to Australia. But you won't find them in the city. They prefer quiet country living.
    istock / tang90246

We'll learn about the kinds of animals that live in urban environments and the challenges they face! One young Australian listener wants to know why wombats, kangaroos and koalas hang out in the countryside rather than the city. Dr. Mark Eldridge from the Australian Museum Research Institute tackles that one. And we turn our focus to one particular urban dweller, the raccoon, with York University raccoon expert Suzanne MacDonald. She lives in Toronto, which has one of the most dense populations of raccoons in the world. She helps answer why raccoons eat garbage, how long they live and why they look like they're wearing masks.

"Why do cities not have many animals, like wombats and kangaroos and koalas? And why does the countryside have so many kangaroos and wombats and koalas? - Elsie, 5, Sydney, Australia.

Loading...

There are several reasons that large animals tend not to live in urban environments. Dr. Mark Eldridge, a terrestrial vertebrate principal research scientist at the Australian Museum Research Institute, explains that humans have rearranged the landscape and pushed out the habitat large animals need.

"It has been replaced by shops and houses and roads, things that we humans have built," Eldridge says. "Our habitat has replaced their habitat."

"Even though patches of bushland and woodland remain in the city, they're often too small for large animals to live in."  Not only that, but cities are difficult for large animals to survive, and often dangerous for them, with roads and cars.

"In the cities, even though we don't have large animals, we do have lots of smaller animals that survive in cities. If you go to a park or your garden, you can find a great diversity of animals that live beside us. There are insects, spiders, birds, frogs and spiders and whole range of other species that have adapted to the altered environment that a city presents," Eldridge says.

Click listen to hear the entire episode and to learn why Toronto has SO MANY raccoons!
 

Tags: 
But Why

Related Content

Why Is Fire Orange?

By & Aug 31, 2018
Philadelphia firefighter Lisa Desamour says a healthy curiosity about fire is a good thing, and kids should feel comfortable asking questions. But they also need to know basic fire safety.
Jane Lindholm / VPR

We visit Fireman's Hall Museum in Philadelphia and get answers to a dozen questions about fire from Philly firefighter Lisa Desamour. She tells us what fire is, why matches work to start fires, and why fire is often orange. Plus: how does water put out fire? How do smoke alarms work? Why do firefighters have Dalmations? 

Why Do People Like Different Types Of Music?

By & Aug 17, 2018
Many different musical instruments
Katsiaryna Pleshakova / iSt

In this episode of But Why, we hear music from Music for Sprouts' Mr. Chris, Drummer Seny Daffe, and cellist Emily Taubl and answer questions about strings, percussion, and the magic of music itself. Get ready to dance.

Why Do Turtles Need Shells? Why Do Frogs Hop?

By & Aug 3, 2018
Melody Bodette / VPR

Why do turtles need shells and why do they move so slowly? Why do frogs hop? Why are frogs green? Are colorful frogs poisonous? Why do frogs inflate their throats? What are some of the biggest threats to amphibians and reptiles? We wade into a Vermont pond with herpetologists Jim Andrews and Kate Kelly! We also get a preview of the new Earth Rangers podcast.