Related Program: 
VPR Classical

Keane Southard's 'An Appalachian Trail Symphony' Brings Listeners Along For The Hike

By 43 minutes ago
  • Composer Keane Southard hiked the New England portion of the Appalachian Trail during the summer of 2016. Here, he is pictured in the Presidential Range of the White Mountains in New Hampshire.
    Composer Keane Southard hiked the New England portion of the Appalachian Trail during the summer of 2016. Here, he is pictured in the Presidential Range of the White Mountains in New Hampshire.
    Keane Southard, courtesy

Keane Southard spent many of his childhood weekends hiking and camping with his family in New Hampshire and Vermont. From that early age, he imagined one day he would hike the legendary Appalachian Trail.

Southard went on to study composition and theory, and all the while, the idea of hiking the trail and composing a piece about the experience percolated in his mind.

In April, Southard completed "An Appalachian Trail Symphony: New England (Symphony No. 1)", inspired by his 66-day, 734-mile hike of the New England portion of the trail.

"I entered the trip knowing I was gonna write this piece afterwards, but kind of having a blank slate to start off, and to have the music and the ideas come out of my experience," Southard said.

Listen to the audio above to hear excerpts of Southard's interview and symphony.

In this podcast, learn about Southard's familial ties to music and composing, as well as how he transformed the trail sounds of footsteps, buzzing bugs and bird songs that he heard along the way into this composition for orchestra.

"Am I part of a long line of composers using nature as their muse? Yeah, I'd consider myself in that line," Southard said. "And particularly, I'm really inspired by New England. I grew up in Massachusetts, and my parents took me and my siblings on so many trips up to New Hampshire and Vermont.

"And it wasn't until leaving New England and going off to school that I realized how much this region is ingrained in me and how much I love it."

The Sage City Symphony will perform Southard's "An Appalachian Trail Symphony" on Sunday at 4 p.m., in Greenwall Auditorium on the Bennington College campus. The concert is free and open to the public.

Tags: 
Featured Programs
VPR Classical
VPR Music
Arts & Culture

Related Content

Meet Ray Vega: The New Host Of 'Friday Night Jazz' Shares Songs Of Significance

By & Ray Vega 16 hours ago
Seth Cashman / courtesy

This Friday night, trumpeter, percussionist, composer, arranger and educator Ray Vega takes over as the new host of Friday Night Jazz.

To introduce you to the man behind the music, we asked Vega to share a few tracks that have played a significant role in his life and provide a peek at what he keeps on regular rotation.

Slayton: Vermont Life Eulogy

By May 16, 2018

To my mind, the passing of Vermont Life Magazine is a sad and sobering cultural milestone.

Schubart: Vermont Life Valedictory

By May 16, 2018

I grew up reading Vermont Life in the fifties and continued reading it until shortly after the turn of the century.

New Book Explores 'A Far More Complex' Ethan Allen And The Green Mountain Boys

By May 16, 2018
A statue of Ethan Allen outside the Vermont Statehouse on a blue-sky day.
Bob Kinzel / VPR

You probably at least know Ethan Allen as one of the founders of the state of Vermont — a sort of mythic, heroic figure. Well, a new book tells a more complicated story of Allen and the Green Mountain Boys and the battles they fought. 