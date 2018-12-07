Keeping On Firm Financial Footing During Turbulent Times

Live call-in discussion: It's been a tumultuous few weeks in the stock market. We're checking in with a financial counselor to talk about investments, savings and strategies to start 2019 on firm financial footing.

Liz Scharf, an AFCPE-accredited financial counselor with Capstone Community Action, joins Vermont Edition to talk about planning for retirement during a turbulent time in the market and strategies for your savings no matter your financial situation.

And she'll discuss online banking, money-tracking apps and other ways you can tweak how you save, spend, and budget in the new year.

Share your questions or concerns below, or email vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.