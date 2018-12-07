Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Keeping On Firm Financial Footing During Turbulent Times

By & 1 hour ago
  • Don't be like this piggy bank and fear the coming year. We're getting a financial check-up with a financial counselor to navigate recent stock market turbulence.
    Bob Bosewell / iStock

Live call-in discussion: It's been a tumultuous few weeks in the stock market. We're checking in with a financial counselor to talk about investments, savings and strategies to start 2019 on firm financial footing.

Liz Scharf, an AFCPE-accredited financial counselor with Capstone Community Action, joins Vermont Edition to talk about planning for retirement during a turbulent time in the market and strategies for your savings no matter your financial situation.

And she'll discuss online banking, money-tracking apps and other ways you can tweak how you save, spend, and budget in the new year. 

Share your questions or concerns below, or email vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Retirement Plan for Vermont's Small Businesses To Launch By Next Year

By & Jan 22, 2018
More than 100,000 Vermont workers don't have a workplace reitrement plan, according to AARP estimates.
USA-Reiseblogger / Pixabay

As many as 45 percent of Vermont private-sector workers don't have a retirement plan through their employer. To help Vermonters save — and to reduce reliance on public services when Vermonters go to retire — State Treasurer Beth Pearce is in the final phases of launching a new retirement plan aimed at Vermont's self-employed and those working for small businesses.