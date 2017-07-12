Related Program: 
Keeping The 'Free' In Free Library: How Vermont Libraries Navigate Funding Challenges

By & 24 minutes ago
  • The Guildhall Public Library dates from 1901. We're talking about how libraries fund the services they provide to Vermonters.
Live call-in discussion: Among many other records, Vermont can boast more public libraries per person than any other state in the union. How those libraries get their funding is far from uniform; it can vary greatly from town to town. We're talking about how libraries get the money they use, how they deal with funding challenges, and how it all affects the services they offer to Vermonters.

Post your questions and comments below or email us at vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Thursday, July 13, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

