Keeping The Grid Dependable As Renewables Boom

Renewables are booming, but a new report says that the electrical grid will continue to need other sources of power for the foreseeable future. We're checking in on the state of the grid.

With renewable sources like wind and solar at the whim of the weather, we'll talk about how we'll keep our power supply dependable - from the continued inclusion of sources like natural gas to technological fixes like advanced weather prediction systems.

We're joined by Tom Dunn, president and CEO of VELCO, the Vermont Electric Power Company. Also by Paul Hines, a professor of electrical engineering at the University of Vermont, where he leads the Energy and Complexity research group.

Broadcast live on Thursday, March 30, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.