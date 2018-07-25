Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Keeping Your Kids' Education From Sliding This Summer

By & 23 minutes ago
  • Students lose an average of two months worth of knowledge over summer break every year.
    Baona / iStock

Live call-in discussion: Anyone who's been through school remembers the glory of summer vacation -- and the blues of the following fall. Well that slow return to school is actually a documented phenomenon with a name: the "summer slide."

Executive Director of Vermont After School, Holly Morehouse, sits down with Vermont Edition to talk about summer learning loss and its impact on young students in Vermont. We'll also be joined by Leisa Pollander from Sarah Holbrook Community Center to understand how the summer slide impacts New American communites.

Post your questions or comments below or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Thursday, July 26, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

