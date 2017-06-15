Keurig To Cut 130 Jobs Across Company, 40 In Vermont

Keurig Green Mountain is laying off up to 40 people across its Waterbury, Essex and South Burlington locations.

Lindsay Kurrle, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Labor, said the company notified the department on Thursday.

In a written statement, Keurig said the 40 people whose jobs were being eliminated in Vermont were among 130 employees laid off across the company.

“Affected positions include primarily salaried employees from administrative functions,” said the company in its statement. “Those whose jobs are affected will be supported through the transition and offered severance benefits including salary continuation.”

The statement continued: “Vermont has been, and continues to be, a critical foundation for this company, providing a strong culture and a talented and hardworking employee base.”

Vermont’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN Act) requires employers provide the Department of Labor with 60 days warning before mass layoffs. The state considers a mass layoff to be when a company lets go of 50 or more employees.

Since Keurig’s layoffs in Vermont will be under 50 employees, Kurrle said the company didn’t need to notify the department at all.

“So Keurig didn't fall into the requirement of having to do the WARN Act but did pick up the phone and let us know which I think was their way of being proactive because they know that the Vermont Department of Labor can help with re-employment services,” Kurrle said.

Kurrle said that the department's resource centers in Burlington and Barre will be in touch with Keurig to make sure the company is aware of the services the state offers.