Keurig Green Mountain Lays Off 35 Vermont Workers

  • Keurig Green Mountain is laying off 35 workers, including some at the company's Waterbury facility, seen here.
    Henry Epp / VPR

Keurig Green Mountain is laying off 35 people in Vermont, effective Friday, June 1, according to the state’s Department of Labor.

Labor Commissioner Lindsay Kurrle said the company, known for its K-cup machines, notified the state of the layoffs Thursday. She said the lost jobs are primarily in manufacturing.

But Kurrle said the prospects for new employment may be good for those laid off from Keurig.

“I understand that some of our manufacturing employers around the state have reached out to the Department of Labor's Career Resource Centers to express interest in connecting with those impacted workers," Kurrle said. "So we're very hopeful that any transition time or time being out of work will be very short-lived."

Kurrle said the layoffs are spread across Keurig's locations in Essex, Williston and Waterbury. A company spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment.

Kurrle said Keurig was proactive in notifying the Department of Labor.

"They understand that we have a team of people that can work with workers that are laid off and let them know how they can access unemployment insurance benefits during a transition time,” Kurrle said.

Back in January, Keurig announced plans to merge with Dr. Pepper Snapple. That merger is still in the works.

