Kevin's New Heart: Swanton Man Receives Mass General's 500th Heart Transplant

Massachusetts General Hospital performed its first heart transplant in 1985, and in late December, a Swanton man became the hospital's 500th heart transplant patient.

Lucky number 500 was Kevin Daignault. He became the second person in his family to undergo a transplant, but he shares how his heart troubles go back over a decade.

Daignault tells Vermont Edition how and he managed the symptoms of a failing heart through medication and other operations for years until he became a candidate for a transplant, and how he and his wife nearly missed the all-important call from the hospital in late December 2017.

