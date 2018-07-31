Related Program: 
'The King' Filmmaker Eugene Jarecki On Elvis, His Car And The American Dream

By & 2 hours ago
  • Eugene Jarecki's new documentary is
    Eugene Jarecki's new documentary is "The King."
    Eugene Jarecki, courtesy

Join the conversation: Eugene Jarecki is an Emmy Award- and Peabody Award-winning documentary filmmaker who has looked at America from many different angles. His latest work, The King, unpacks the American dream through a road trip visiting key sites from the life of Elvis Presley. We're talking to Jarecki about Elvis, music, culture and where he sees the country going.

Eugene Jarecki is a multiple award-winning documentary filmmaker, whose movies include The House I Live In, Reagan, and Why We Fight. His latest is The King.

Post your questions and coments below or email us at vermontedition@vpr.net

Broadcast on Tuesday, July 31, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

