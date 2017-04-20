Related Program: 
The Kratt Brothers' Vermont Roots And Their Animal Adventures

  • Chris and Martin Kratt performing their live 'Wild Kratts' show on stage.
    Chris and Martin Kratt are bringing their 'Wild Kratts - Live!' show to the Flynn Center in Burlington. While they're in Vermont, 'Vermont Edition' is talking to the Kratt brothers about their work with kids and the natural world.
    Courtesy of Wild Kratts Live

The Kratt brothers have introduced kids across the country to a love of animals and nature through a series of wildly popular TV shows, including Kratts' Creatures, Zoboomafoo and now Wild Kratts.

They came by their own appreciation of the natural world through hiking and camping in the Northeast Kingdom every summer growing up.

Chris and Martin Kratt  join us live in our studio Thursday to talk about nature, animals, their careers and Vermont.

Broadcast live Thursday, April 20, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

We also streamed this interview with the Kratt brothers on Facebook Live.

Watch again below:

