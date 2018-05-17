La Mer And Appalachian Spring

New York Philharmonic

Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on Greensleeves (Leonard Bernstein, conductor)

Debussy: La Mer (Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor)

Mahler: Adagietto from Symphony No. 5 (Lorin Maazel, conductor)

Copland: Appalachian Spring (Alan Gilbert, conductor)

Berlioz: Dream of a Witches Sabbath from Symphonie Fantastique (Alan Gilbert, conductor)

Brahms: Adagio from Violin Concerto (Pinchas Zukerman, violin; Alan Gilbert, conductor)

Trad. (arr. Berio): Loosin yelav (Dawn Upshaw, soprano; Alan Gilbert, conductor)

Rachmaninoff: first movement of Symphony No. 2 (Semyon Bychkov, conductor)

Ravel: Tzigane (Itzhak Perlman, violin; Zubin Mehta, conductor)

Rachmaninoff: Vocalise (excerpt) (David Robertson, conductor)

Listen Thursday May 17 at 8 p.m.