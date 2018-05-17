Related Program: 
New York Philharmonic

La Mer And Appalachian Spring

Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on Greensleeves  (Leonard Bernstein, conductor)
Debussy: La Mer  (Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor)
Mahler: Adagietto from Symphony No. 5  (Lorin Maazel, conductor)
Copland: Appalachian Spring  (Alan Gilbert, conductor)
Berlioz: Dream of a Witches Sabbath from Symphonie Fantastique  (Alan Gilbert, conductor)
Brahms: Adagio from Violin Concerto  (Pinchas Zukerman, violin; Alan Gilbert, conductor)
Trad. (arr. Berio): Loosin yelav  (Dawn Upshaw, soprano; Alan Gilbert, conductor)
Rachmaninoff: first movement of Symphony No. 2  (Semyon Bychkov, conductor)
Ravel: Tzigane  (Itzhak Perlman, violin; Zubin Mehta, conductor)
Rachmaninoff: Vocalise (excerpt)  (David Robertson, conductor)

Listen Thursday May 17 at 8 p.m.