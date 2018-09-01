Labor Day, September, and More!

We welcome in September with some new fine releases by local artists, lots of local live shows, and, of course, Labor Day Weekend!

This program will air on Sunday September 2nd from 7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Thursday, September 6th is the final Barn Concert of the season at Fred & Judi Danforth's 413 Hall Rd. in Lincoln. Theh first set will feature Vermont bluegrass icon Tim McKenzie, and the second set will feature Nate Gusakov and Henry Finch. Doors open at 7, music at 8.

The Quebecois band Les Poules de Colin will play at a house concert at 338 Thompson Rd. Shelburne on Monday September 3rd. For information and reservations, email alisonjamesvt@gmail.com

Steve Gillette & Cindy Mangsen will be performing a hometown concert on Sunday, September 9th at 3 p.m. at the UU Fellowship, 108 School Street, in Bennington.

Patti Casey and Tom Mackenzie will perform for the Burnham Music Series at Burnham Hall in Lincoln, on Saturday, September 8th, at 7:30 p.m.

The Del McCoury Band will be playing at the Chandler Music Hall in Randolph on Friday September 7th at 7:30 p.m.

The Monadnock Folklore Society sponsors a regular schedule of Shape Note sings in the lower level of the Olivia Rodham Memorial Library in Nelson, NH. They are held on the first and third Thursday of every month at 7 PM, and the second Sunday of the month at 2 p.m. Admission is free, and loaner songbooks are available.

Vermont musician Aaron Marcus will be holding CD release concerts at the Montpelier UU Chruch on Saturday September 8th at 7:30 p.m. and at the Richmond Library on Sunday September 9th at 2:30 p.m.

Beg. Steal and Borrow will be playing in Albany, VT on Monday September 2nd from 1-4 p.m.

There will be a contra dance at Tracy Hall in Norwich on Saturday September 8th. David Millstone will be the caller, and there will be live music.

The five-piece acoustic Americana group known as Cradle Switch will perform at Brandon Music on Saturday September 8th .

Rickie Lee Jones will be performing at the Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center in Stowe on Saturday September 8th at 7 p.m.

Chicago bluesman Johnny Burgin will be playing at Sweet Melissa’s in Montpelier on Thursday September 6th at 7:30 p.m.

