VPR News

Lake Champlain Bike Ferry Reopens This Weekend

By VPR Staff 1 hour ago
  • Cyclists disembark from a bike ferry in South Hero, Vermont on a blue-sky day.
    Cyclists disembark from the bike ferry in South Hero on July 22, 2017. While it initially was announced the ferry would not be operational this summer due to storm damage to the Colchester Causeway, the ferry will reopen ahead of the July 4 holiday.
    Wilson Ring / Associated Press

The bike ferry between Colchester and South Hero will reopen today.

The causeway leading to the Island Line Bike Ferry — which crosses a section of Lake Champlain — closed nearly two months ago after a storm.

PHOTOS: Colchester Causeway Closed Due To Storm Damage [May 7]

It was initially announced that the ferry would be closed for the season, but officials hastened to get work done to open it by July 4.

Gov. Phil Scott will attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the ferry this afternoon at 1 p.m. in South Hero.

Tags: 
VPR News
The Vermont Economy
Lake Champlain
Sports

