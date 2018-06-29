Lake Champlain Bike Ferry Reopens This Weekend

The bike ferry between Colchester and South Hero will reopen today.

The causeway leading to the Island Line Bike Ferry — which crosses a section of Lake Champlain — closed nearly two months ago after a storm.

PHOTOS: Colchester Causeway Closed Due To Storm Damage [May 7]

It was initially announced that the ferry would be closed for the season, but officials hastened to get work done to open it by July 4.

Gov. Phil Scott will attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the ferry this afternoon at 1 p.m. in South Hero.