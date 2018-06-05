Lake Champlain Bike Ferry To Resume Service In July

Cyclists have cause for celebration: A group of organizations plan to re-open the Colchester Causeway in early July, and with it, the Island Line Bike Ferry.

A storm in early May caused sinkholes to form in the 4-mile-long causeway and caused structural damage to a bridge. As a result of the damage, it had previously been announced the bike ferry would not open for the 2018 season.

But the organization Local Motion, which runs the 8-minute ferry on Lake Champlain for cyclists and pedestrians, sent a release Tuesday stating that the Vermont Agency of Transportation, Vermont Fish & Wildlife and the town of Colchester are working together to rebuild the causeway, aiming to complete that project in about a month.

Local Motion said once that project is completed, the bike ferry will once again be operational, transporting passengers each day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bike Ferry to resume service in 2018https://t.co/MjXATdijm5 pic.twitter.com/K4JJW4PQcW — Local Motion (@LocalMotionVT) June 5, 2018

Last month, Local Motion had said repairs to the causeway would require a major reconstruction project. At that time, the town of Colchester also put a preliminary repair estimate for the causeway and the bridge at about $536,000.

PHOTOS: Colchester Causeway Closed Due To Storm Damage [May 7]

In Tuesday's release, Local Motion said it would announce the official date bike ferry service will resume will at the same time the town of Colchester announces the causeway's re-opening.