VPR Classical

Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival Live

By 59 minutes ago
  • Clarinetist David Shifrin performs with pianist Gloria Chien.
    www.davidshifrin.com

VPR Classical broadcasts the Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival's Artist Spotlight performance by clarinetist David Shifrin and LCCMF co-artistic director, pianist Gloria Chien.

Listen Monday August 20 at noon.

Live Performances