In For A Landing: The Spring Bird Show

Obvious signs of spring can take a while to present themselves here in the north country. Trees are slow to form buds and leaves. Flowers won't be pushing up through the cold ground for a while yet.

But one great sign of spring has revealed itself. The birds have returned.

Take a walk outside and you will actually see a red, red robin bob, bob, bobbin' along. And the symphony of songbird voices has already started cascading down from the forest's canopy of trees.

That means it's time for our annual Spring Bird Show. Bird Diva Bridget Butler will answer your questions about what birds are back in the area, and help you identify what you've seen at the feeder recently.

Post your questions, comments or recent sightings here or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Monday, April 24, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.