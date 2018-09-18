Related Program: 
'Last, Best And Final Offer': An Update On UVM Nurses' Union Negotiations

By & 44 minutes ago
  • Deb Snell with the nurses' union at UVM Medical Center addresses reporters ahead of the July work stoppage.
    Deb Snell with the nurses' union at UVM Medical Center addresses reporters ahead of the July work stoppage.
    Henry Epp / VPR

After months of negotiations between the UVM Medical Center and the hospital's nurses' union yielded no new contract, UVMMC administrators have made what they call their "last, best and final offer." 

Union nurses have been working without a contract since March. Calling for raises above 20 percent, as well as for other workplace safety and staffing demands, they've gone on a two-day strike in July, called for their lead negotaitor to resign and protested at a Green Mountain Care Board meeting last month.

Last week UVMMC's final offer of 15 percent raises was met with the union's counter of 20 percent, down from initial demands of 24 percent.

Despite some concessions related to pay equity and job duties, the two sides still appear to be far apart when it comes to agreeing on how much to pay the nurses.

Seven Days reporter Katie Jickling has been following the story and joins Vermont Edition with an update on the hospital’s final offer, the nurses’ union’s response and where things go from here.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

