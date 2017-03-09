Last Call For Entrepreneurs To Apply For 'LaunchVT' Competition

An annual competition for Vermont entrepreneurs to receive monetary and mentoring support is in its final stretch of accepting applicants for this year.

It's the fifth year of the LaunchVT competition, which is put on by the Lake Champlain Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The deadline to apply for this year's competition is Friday, March 10. From that pool of applicants, finalists will be chosen to make a business pitch presentation in May.

LaunchVT executive director Katie Taylor spoke to Vermont Edition on Thursday about the application process, some of the past participants and the prizes that are available.

"The first-place winner receives $30,000 cash ... There's no equity in that – we just give it straight to them for them to do as they wish with their business," Taylor explains. "And then they get about $45,000 of in-kind services — like legal services, accounting services, marketing."

Taylor adds there are also cash and in-kind awards for the second-place participant, and that all finalists receive mentorship as they prepare for the May event.

More information about applying is available at the LaunchVT website.

Listen to the full interview from Vermont Edition above.