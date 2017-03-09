Related Programs: 
VPR News
The Frequency

Last Call For Entrepreneurs To Apply For 'LaunchVT' Competition

By & 1 hour ago

An annual competition for Vermont entrepreneurs to receive monetary and mentoring support is in its final stretch of accepting applicants for this year.

It's the fifth year of the LaunchVT competition, which is put on by the Lake Champlain Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The deadline to apply for this year's competition is Friday, March 10. From that pool of applicants, finalists will be chosen to make a business pitch presentation in May.

LaunchVT executive director Katie Taylor spoke to Vermont Edition on Thursday about the application process, some of the past participants and the prizes that are available.

"The first-place winner receives $30,000 cash ... There's no equity in that – we just give it straight to them for them to do as they wish with their business," Taylor explains. "And then they get about $45,000 of in-kind services — like legal services, accounting services, marketing."

Taylor adds there are also cash and in-kind awards for the second-place participant, and that all finalists receive mentorship as they prepare for the May event.

More information about applying is available at the LaunchVT website.

Listen to the full interview from Vermont Edition above.

Tags: 
VPR News
Vermont Edition
The Frequency
The Vermont Economy

Related Content

IBM, VELCO Partner On Grid Software Startup

By Feb 24, 2017

IBM and the Vermont Electric Power Company have teamed up to form a new technology company to help manage the electricity grid.

New Hardwick Gazette Owner Wants To Keep Local Focus

By & Feb 21, 2017
Artaxerxes / Wikimedia Commons

The new owners of the Hardwick Gazette plan to continue the paper's focus on local events, and take their cues from their readers.

Vail Announces Intent To Buy Stowe Mountain Resort

By Feb 21, 2017
AP/Toby Talbot

After weeks of rumors, the news became official this morning: Vail Resorts intends to buy Stowe Mountain Resort for $50 million. If the sale goes through, Stowe will become Vail's first property on the East Coast.

Vermont PBS Gets 'Transformational' $56 Million For Sale Of FCC License

By Feb 17, 2017
Taylor Dobbs / VPR

Officials at Vermont PBS announced Friday that the station sold one of its four FCC broadcasting licenses for $56 million in a federal auction.