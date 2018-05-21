Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Last Fall, Burlington Announced Plans To Address Homelessness. What Happened?

By & 42 minutes ago
  • A homeless encampment on Sears Lane in Burlington was taken down by the city last October.
    A homeless encampment on Sears Lane in Burlington was taken down by the city last October.
    Liam Connors / VPR

After last year's big debate over homelessness and violence in Vermont's largest city, Burlington officials planned to change their approach on the issue, with more emphasis on supporting the homeless community.

But so far, not much has changed. We're looking at what progress has been made.

We're joined by Burlington Free Press reporter Jess Aloe. She wrote the story, "Last fall's push to address homelessness in Burlington fell short."

Post your questions or comments below, or email us at vermontedition@vpr.net

Broadcast live on Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Government & Politics
The Vermont Economy
Burlington
Homelessness & Housing

Related Content

Burlington Debates Approach To Homelessness And Repeated Civil Violations

By & Aug 30, 2017
A fight in Burlington's City Hall Park led to a man being stabbed in the neck in August. We're talking about whether criminal penalties for repeated civil violations could stem this type of violence.
Nicholas Erwin / flickr

Incidents of violence in downtown Burlington - including two recent stabbings - have led the police chief and others to call for criminal penalties for racking up too many civil violations, like public drunkenness. On Monday, the city council passed a resolution taking a step in that direction.

Critics say it's a step along the path to criminalizing poverty and homelessness. We're hearing the debate.

After Delay, Burlington Takes Down Homeless Encampment In City's South End

By Oct 19, 2017
The encampment on Sears Lane in Burlington was taken down by the city. The city decided to take down the camp after reports of domestic violence and drug use.
Liam Elder-Connors / VPR

The city of Burlington took down a homeless encampment in the city's south end on Thursday, an action that was plan for last week but then delayed.  