The Last Kind Word

Thinking about Tom Petty while listening to Latina divas, South American saudade, Scottish songsters and looking forward to lots and lots of upcoming local performances!

This show will air on Sunday October 8th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Dave Keller will be appearing with his band on Friday October 13th at the Brick Church Music Series in Williston at 7 p.m. and at Stone Church Arts in Bellows Falls on Saturday October 14th at 7:30 p.m.

Session Americana will be performing at the Zenbarn in Waterbury Center on Thursday October 12th at 9 p.m.

The PM Sunday series presents The End Of America at the Richmond Congregational Church on Sunday October 15th at 4 p.m.

The band Night Tree will be performing at a house concert in Shelburne on Saturday October 14th . For more information and reservations, please contact alisonjamesvt@gmail.com

The young acoustic quartet Coon Hill John will play the Meeting House on the Green in East Fairfield on Saturday October 14th . Music begins at 7 p.m.

The Twangtown Paramours will be performing at Brandon Music on October 14th at 7:30 PM

On Friday October 13th Scott Ainslie will be doing an evening concert in Wardsboro, VT

Patrick Ross’s tour of local opera houses and town halls continues this week with shows at Tunbridge town hall on Friday October 13th at 7 p.m., At Damon Hall in Hartland on Saturday October 14th at 7 p.m., and on Sunday October 15th at the Seven Stars Hall in Sharon at 3 p.m.

Old Songs in Voorheesville, NY presents Donna Hebert, Lui Collins and Max Cohen performing as the Three Ravens on Friday October 13th at 7:30 p.m.

Steve Gillette’s annual songwriting workshop will be held at the Left Bank in North Bennington on Saturday and Sunday October 14th and 15th.

