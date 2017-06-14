In Lawsuit, EB-5 Investor Accuses State Of Jay Peak Cover-Up

A man who invested a $500,000 in Jay Peak through the federal EB-5 foreign investment program is suing the State of Vermont and accusing state officials of being complicit in multi-million-dollar fraud allegedly perpetrated by Jay Peak owner Ariel Quiros and CEO Bill Stenger.

In 2014, EB-5 Tony Sutton, showed state officials documents that he said suggested investor funds were being used improperly. The Securities and Exchange Commission formally accused Stenger and Quiros of fraud in April 2016.

The new, 85-page lawsuit from Sutton says state officials helped Jay Peak's fraud continue even though they were well aware of what Stenger and Quiros were doing.

The civil suit, filed May 30 in Vermont Superior Court in Lamoille County, alleges that the Vermont Regional Center, which was created to manage and oversee EB-5-funded development projects in Vermont, helped Stenger and Quiros get away with fraud.

The lawsuit says that the Vermont Regional Center retaliated against an early whistleblower for bringing attention to possible fraud, hired a lawyer with a direct financial conflict of interest to do a study of the project’s oversight, and conspired with Jay Peak – the business it was supposed to monitor – to conceal the fraud.

The lawsuit says that the “Conspiracy to conceal the fraud becomes so effective, that even well-intentioned state officials were duped into submitting investor complaints to the VRC [Vermont Regional Center] – effectively forwarding the complaints for investigation by the wrongdoer.”

Officials at Vermont’s Department of Financial Regulation did not immediately respond to request for comment Wednesday morning.