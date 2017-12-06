Related Programs: 
The Frequency
VPR News

Leahy Among U.S. Senators Saying Franken Should Resign

By 13 minutes ago
  • Minnesota Sen. Al Franken, seen here at Capitol Hill on Nov. 27
    Multiple women have come forth with allegations of sexual misconduct by Minnesota Sen. Al Franken, seen here at Capitol Hill on Nov. 27. Some U.S. senators, including Sen. Patrick Leahy, are now calling for Franken to step down.
    Alex Brandon / Associated Press

Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy has joined a number of other U.S. senators to call for Minnesota Democratic Sen. Al Franken to step down.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Leahy joins a number of his male colleagues and 10 female senators who are publicly calling for Franken’s resignation in the wake of another allegation of sexual misconduct.

In a statement, Leahy said: “Senator Franken’s situation has become untenable.  I am concerned that even a prompt Ethics Committee investigation and recommendations will not come soon enough.  He has to step aside.”

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has not issued a statement in response to the latest allegations against Franken.

Tags: 
The Frequency
Government & Politics
Patrick Leahy

Related Content

After National Allegations, Vermont Lawmakers Scrutinize Statehouse Sexual Harassment Protocols

By 22 hours ago
In Vermont, lawmakers are responsible for investigating allegations of sexual harassment against sitting members. Some lawmakers say they need more training to conduct those investigations properly.
Kirk Carapezza / VPR/file

A wave of new allegations against members of Congress has prompted a sweeping review of sexual harassment policies in the nation’s capital. But in Montpelier, it’s a previously undisclosed incident from this past April that state lawmakers are trying to learn from.