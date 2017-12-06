Leahy Among U.S. Senators Saying Franken Should Resign

Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy has joined a number of other U.S. senators to call for Minnesota Democratic Sen. Al Franken to step down.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Leahy joins a number of his male colleagues and 10 female senators who are publicly calling for Franken’s resignation in the wake of another allegation of sexual misconduct.

In a statement, Leahy said: “Senator Franken’s situation has become untenable. I am concerned that even a prompt Ethics Committee investigation and recommendations will not come soon enough. He has to step aside.”

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has not issued a statement in response to the latest allegations against Franken.