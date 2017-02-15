Leahy And Sanders Call For Investigations Into Trump's Russia Ties

Both of Vermont’s U.S. senators are calling for investigations to look at possible ties between President Donald Trump’s campaign and Russian intelligence officials.

Sen. Patrick Leahy has joined with 10 other senators asking Attorney General Jeff Sessions to appoint a special counsel to review possible illegal collusion between members Trump's campaign and representatives of the Russian government during the 2016 presidential campaign — first reported by the New York Times — and before Trump's inauguration.

The Times' story broke the day after Michael Flynn, Trump's national security adviser, resigned "amid allegations he inappropriately talked about U.S. sanctions with a Russian official, and later allegedly misled then-Vice President-elect Pence about the conversations," according to NPR.

The senators' letter states: “To maintain the confidence, credibility and the impartiality of the Department of Justice, we urge you to immediately appoint an independent Special Counsel to investigate collusion with the Russian government by General Flynn and other Trump campaign, transition and Administration officials.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders did not sign the letter, but in a separate statement he called on the Senate Intelligence committee to launch its own probe into these matters to determine if Russia coordinated with Trump and his campaign.

Today I will be asking the Senate Intelligence Committee to thoroughly investigate if Russia coordinated with Trump and his campaign. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) February 15, 2017

“The American people must have confidence that government decisions reflect their interests, not that of a foreign government, “ said Sanders. “A robust investigation by the Senate Intelligence committee is critical to restoring that confidence."

This story will be updated.