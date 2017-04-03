Leahy Announces Support Of Democratic Filibuster On Gorsuch Vote

Sen. Patrick Leahy announced Monday morning that he will support an effort by Senate Democrats to filibuster the nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Leahy said in a statement that Gorsuch "refused to address any substantive issues during his testimony" and that the nomination puts "the rights of hardworking Americans" at risk.

Leahy's move to block the nomination comes after many Senate Democrats already announced their intention to block a vote on Gorsuch's nomination.

Sen. Bernie Sanders previously announced his support for a filibuster, saying that nominees should have at least some bipartisan support.

For more than a year, Leahy has been criticizing Senate Republicans for their refusal to hold a vote on President Barack Obama's nomination of Merrick Garland to fill the vacancy left behind after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia.

