Leahy Calls For Independent Probe Of Russia-Trump Ties

Sen. Patrick Leahy is calling for the appointment of a special counsel to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Leahy says there are many unanswered questions concerning the possible involvement of President Trump's campaign team with Russian officials during and after the election.

Leahy has asked Attorney General Jeff Sessions to recuse himself from being part of any investigation because Sessions was a key member of the Trump campaign.

Leahy says a totally independent investigation is needed to determine "who knew what, and when."

"It goes to the bedrock of our democracy,” Leahy said on the Senate floor Monday. “And in my 42 years here I have never seen anything that has concerned me so much as another country, a country that does not have the best interests of the United States at hear, another country trying to interfere in our elections."

Vermont's other U.S. Senator, Bernie Sanders, has asked the Senate Intelligence committee to look into this matter.