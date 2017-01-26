Related Programs: 
The Frequency
VPR News

Leahy Denounces Trump's Consideration Of Torture, CIA 'Black Sites'

By 3 seconds ago
Related Programs: 
The Frequency
VPR News

Sen. Patrick Leahy strongly condemned President Donald Trump’s plan to reconsider the government’s ban on torture and on “black sites,” secret detention facilities operated by the Central Intelligence Agency for the purpose of detaining, interrogating, and sometimes torturing terror suspects.

Trump reportedly plans to use an executive order to have the government look into the ban as well as the government’s official definition of the word “torture.”

A draft of the order also directs the secretary of defense to “continue to use the detention and trial facilities at Guantanamo Bay Naval Base for the detention and trial by military commission of alien enemy combatants” captured in the country’s counter-terrorism efforts.

In a statement on Wednesday, Leahy essentially called the proposed policies garbage.

“President Trump should put this draft executive order in the trash where it belongs,” Leahy said. “No President should even consider reinstating the CIA’s so-called enhanced interrogation techniques by redefining torture, reopening the ‘black sites’ where the CIA secretly detained and tortured human beings in the name of fighting terrorism, or sending more people to the detention facility at Guantanamo Bay. These same practices stripped America of its standing in the world as a leader in promoting and protecting human rights.”

Leahy’s statement went on to subtly criticize Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway’s claim that there exist “alternative facts” that differ from the facts reported by news media.

“Torture is wrong, illegal, and it doesn’t work,” Leahy said in the statement. “No set of alternative facts will change that. That is why a bipartisan majority of lawmakers voted to outlaw those practices, and why nominees to cabinet positions have rejected the use of torture during their confirmation hearings.”

James Mattis, the former Marine general who became secretary of defense on Jan. 20, has said publicly that he does not support torture, conducted by the U.S. under the guise of “enhanced interrogation.”

Tags: 
The Frequency
VPR News
Patrick Leahy

Related Content

Trump's Executive Orders Create Uncertainty For Immigrants In Vermont

By 20 hours ago
Peter Hirschfeld / VPR

As questions swirl about the fate of immigration policy in the United States, Attorney General TJ Donovan is launching a task force to explore whether Vermont can blunt the impact of executive orders signed by President Donald Trump.

Sanders, Leahy Come Down Hard On EPA Nominee Scott Pruitt

By Jan 18, 2017
Carolyn Kaster / AP

Sen. Bernie Sanders grilled President-elect Donald Trump's pick to head the Environmental Protection Agency at his confirmation hearing Wednesday, while Sen. Patrick Leahy called Scott Pruitt "unqualified" and says his appointment would be a "disaster for the country."

Environmental Groups Urge Sanders, Leahy To Oppose Trump's Science-Denying EPA Pick

By Jan 17, 2017
Andrew Harnik / AP

A coalition of 11 environmental groups has signed on to letters urging Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Patrick Leahy to vote against the confirmation of Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt to lead the Environmental Protection Agency.

Senator Leahy Calls For Tougher Sanctions Against Russia Because Of Cyber Espionage

By Jan 11, 2017
Oliver Parini for VPR

Sen. Patrick Leahy says a comprehensive review of publicly released reports and more detailed information provided to members of Congress leads to an inescapable conclusion: The Russian government used cyber espionage to influence the presidential election by trying to undermine the credibility of Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.