Leahy Renews Call For Independent Prosecutor To Review Trump Ties To Russia

Sen. Patrick Leahy is renewing his call for the appointment of a special prosecutor to investigate possible ties between the Trump presidential campaign and the Russian government.

Leahy says he's troubled that the administration decided to keep former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn in office for 18 days after it was told that Flynn had lied about his contact with Russian officials.

"They kept him on for a number of days even, after they had been warned,” said Leahy. “They’ve demonstrated they cannot handle this independently."

Leahy says the time has come for Congress to appoint an independent prosecutor to fully investigate allegations that some members of then-candidate Donald Trump's campaign team were involved with Russian officials during the 2016 election.

"So the American people, whether you’re Republicans or Democrats, can look at it and say, 'OK, now we know what happened,'" said Leahy.

Leahy says he expects more information will be released in the coming days about ties between the Trump campaign and Russian officials.