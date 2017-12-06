Related Programs: 
Leahy, Sanders Among U.S. Senators Saying Al Franken Should Resign

By 1 hour ago
  • Minnesota Sen. Al Franken, seen here at Capitol Hill on Nov. 27
    Multiple women have come forth with allegations of sexual misconduct by Minnesota Sen. Al Franken, seen here at Capitol Hill on Nov. 27. Some U.S. senators, including Sens. Patrick Leahy and Bernie Sanders, are now calling for Franken to step down.
    Alex Brandon / Associated Press

Vermont Sens. Patrick Leahy and Bernie Sanders have joined a number of other U.S. senators to call for Minnesota Democratic Sen. Al Franken to step down.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the two join a number of their male colleagues and 10 female senators who are publicly calling for Franken’s resignation in the wake of another allegation of sexual misconduct.

In a statement, Leahy said: “Senator Franken’s situation has become untenable.  I am concerned that even a prompt Ethics Committee investigation and recommendations will not come soon enough.  He has to step aside.”

In his statement regarding Franken, Sanders said: "The right thing is for him to resign. We are now at a crossroads in American culture. And it is an important one. The way we treat women in our country has been abysmal in almost every way."

Update 3:15 p.m. This post was updated to include a statement from Sanders, in addition to one from Leahy.

