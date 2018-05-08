Leahy, Sanders, Welch Are Sharply Critical Of Trump's Iran Decision

All three members of Vermont's congressional delegation have strongly criticized President Trump's decision to withdraw from the Iranian nuclear deal.

The agreement placed limits on Iran's nuclear program, and the President often described it as a "horrible one-sided deal that should have never been made."

Soon after the announcement, Sen. Bernie Sanders went on Facebook Live with concerns over the President's decision.

"President Trump has put our nation on a dangerous path,” said Sanders. “Trump's decision isolates the United States from our most important European allies who all continue to support the agreement. "

Rep. Peter Welch said the President's decision will increase the likelihood that Iran will develop a nuclear weapon.

“President Trump is throwing caution to the wind because he's saying it was a bad deal and he would have negotiated a better deal,” said Welch. “I see this as very alarming and what it also shows is the ascendance of the real hawks in his Administration."

In a written statement, Sen. Patrick Leahy said the President's decision is a "monumental mistake" that puts politics over the security of the American people.