Leahy, Sanders & Welch Call For Investigation Into Sexual Assault Allegation Against Kavanaugh

All three members of Vermont's congressional delegation are calling for a full investigation into a sexual assault allegation brought against U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh before the U.S. Senate votes on his nomination.

Sen. Patrick Leahy signed onto a letter from the Democratic senators who serve on the Senate Judiciary Committee, which called for an investigation into this allegation and thus a delay on Kavanaugh's nomination vote currently scheduled for Thursday.

"All Senators, regardless of party, should insist the FBI perform its due diligence and fully investigate the allegations as part of its review of Judge Kavanaugh’s background," the letter stated. "Staff-level examination of these allegations should not go forward until the FBI’s career professionals with the requisite investigative expertise have completed their review."

Christine Blasey Ford alleges that more than 30 years ago, when she and Kavanaugh were teenagers, he tried to sexually assault her at a party.

In June, Ford shared the allegations in a confidential letter to Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California. Ford was identified publicly for the first time Sunday in a story published by The Washington Post.

Lisa Banks, Ford's attorney, told NPR that Ford "will agree to participate in any proceedings that she's asked to participate in."

In his own statement issued Monday, Leahy reiterated the group letter's message that the vote on Kavanaugh's nomination should be postponed.

"The integrity of our nation’s highest court is on the line," Leahy stated. "We cannot brush aside these extraordinarily serious allegations in an unseemly rush to confirm Judge Kavanaugh to a lifetime seat. Unimpeachable integrity must never be in doubt."

In a statement Sunday, Sen. Bernie Sanders called the allegation against Kavanaugh "a serious one that deserves a full investigation," adding that a vote on Kavanaugh's nomination should not take place until said investigation happens.

Kavanaugh said in a statement Friday that he "categorically and unequivocally" denies this assault allegation against him.

In addition to Vermont's two senators, Rep. Peter Welch issued a statement Sunday, calling Ford's allegations "credible and deeply troubling."

"The Senate should immediately pause the confirmation process and insist upon a thorough investigation by the FBI," Welch continued.

