Related Program: 
VPR News

Leahy: Senate Needs Full Access To Kavanaugh Records

By 46 minutes ago
  • Sen. Patrick Leahy is the senior member of two Senate committees that are investigating possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russian officials
    Sen. Patrick Leahy, right, seen here with Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Grassley, wants full disclosure of documents relating to Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
    Susan Walsh / AP File

Sen. Patrick Leahy says the U.S. Senate needs to review the full paper trail involving Judge Brett Kavanaugh, President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.

Kavanaugh worked in the White House under President George W. Bush during debates over warrantless wiretapping and torture.

“I want to know what he was involved in," Leahy said. “The last time he testified before the Senate, when he was up for the court of appeals, I asked him about his knowledge of many of the scandals in the Bush administration. He said all he knew about them is what he read in the papers. But now there’s a lot to believe that’s false.”  

Leahy wrote an op-ed piece for The New York Times earlier this week saying the Senate needs to review about one million pages of records relating to Kavanaugh.

“Every document of public interest should be made public,” he wrote in the piece. “No artificial restrictions. No abuse of executive privilege.”

Of particular interest to Leahy is Kavanaugh’s tenure in the White House where he served as staff secretary to Bush.

“Was he involved in the development of torture, let’s find out,” Leahy said in an interview. “Was he involved in saying a president is above the law? I think it’s extremely important to know.”

Leahy said when he was chairman of the Judiciary Committee, he supported the full release of documents related to President Obama’s nominee, Justice Elena Kagan.

He said he worked with then-Sen. Jeff Sessions to request the Kagan records. Sessions is now attorney general.

“We’re saying the same thing now. And you can’t take a different position when it’s a Republican nominee.,” Leahy said.

But so far, Leahy said the current Judiciary Committee chairman – Iowa Republican Charles Grassley – has opposed the request for the full document review.

Tags: 
Government & Politics
Patrick Leahy
Supreme Court
President Donald Trump
VPR News

Related Content

'So Much At Stake With Just One Seat': Leahy, Sanders Express Concern Over Trump's SCOTUS Pick

By Jul 10, 2018
President Donald Trump shakes hands with Brett Kavanaugh.
Alex Brandon / Associated Press

Both of Vermont's two U.S. senators are expressing very strong concerns about President Donald Trump's nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Vermonters Support Wage Boost For Low-Earning Workers, According To Poll

By 21 hours ago
A majority of Vermonters say they support raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour. Democrats hope Gov. Phil Scott's opposition to the wage increase will hurt support for Republicans in the November elections.
Angela Evancie / VPR file

The VPR - Vermont PBS Poll shows a majority of Vermonters favor raising the state minimum wage to $15 per hour — and Democrats hope popular support for the wage increase will lead to electoral gains in November.

Poll Shows Democratic Gubernatorial Challengers Still Unknown To Vermonters

By Jul 23, 2018
The Vermont Statehouse.
DenisTangneyJr. / iStock

The state’s primary elections are about three weeks away, but many Vermonters are not yet tuned into statewide politics, according to the new VPR - Vermont PBS Poll. However, they are concerned about pocketbook issues here in Vermont, such as the economy and taxes.

Leahy, Sanders And Welch Condemn SCOTUS On Travel Ban

By Jun 26, 2018
Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., on Capitol Hill in April 2017.
Alex Brandon / AP

Vermont's Congressional delegation is condemning a U.S. Supreme Court decision that upholds the Trump Administration’s ban on travel from five predominantly Muslim countries.