Related Program: 
VPR News

Leahy Slams GOP Secrecy On Health Care Bill, Supports Dems' Plan To Protest

By 52 seconds ago
  • Sen. Patrick Leahy, seen here speaking on the floor of the U.S. Senate about the Keystone pipeline at a previous date, says he will support a plan to slow down the Senate in protest of Republican efforts to craft a health care bill.
    Sen. Patrick Leahy, seen here speaking on the floor of the U.S. Senate about the Keystone pipeline at a previous date, says he will support a plan to slow down the Senate in protest of Republican efforts to craft a health care bill.
    Office of Sen. Patrick Leahy, courtesy / file

Sen. Patrick Leahy is strongly supporting Democratic Senate Leaders' plan to protest the secrecy surrounding Republican efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act by slowing down the business of the Senate.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he's hopeful that the full Senate will vote on a new health care bill before its July 4 recess.

McConnell says a small group of Republican senators is meeting in private to hammer out the details of a proposal to replace "Obamacare."

To protest this accelerated timetable and a lack of public hearings on this issue, the Democrats have announced plans to slow down the work of the Senate by invoking a number of parliamentary procedures.

NPR: Democrats Tie Up The Senate To Protest GOP Health Care Push

Leahy says he's never seen so little testimony taken on such an important issue in his 40-plus years in the Senate.

"In fact, we have a dozen or so Republican lawmakers meeting behind closed doors, no hearings, no debate, no process, no showing what the cost of it is, and no bill," said Leahy.

A number of Republican senators, including Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, have also expressed strong disappointment in the way that Republican leaders have chosen to negotiate key parts of the bill behind closed doors.

Tags: 
Patrick Leahy
Health Care
Congress
VPR News

Related Content

Vermont Hospitals Say 65,000 Vermonters Could Lose Coverage Under Obamacare Repeal

By Mar 15, 2017
Toby Talbot / AP

Vermont hospitals are rallying in opposition to a proposal to repeal and replace the federal Affordable Care Act, saying the plan from Congressional Republicans could cause as many as 65,000 Vermonters to lose their health insurance coverage.