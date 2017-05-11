Leahy Slams Trump's 'Election Integrity' Commission

Sen. Patrick Leahy says that a commission assembled by President Donald Trump to investigate the integrity of U.S. federal elections has “zero credibility” and is being led by an “extremist” who is also a “birther.”

That leader is Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, who critics say will perpetuate Trump's unsupported claims that millions of votes were fraudulently cast in the 2016 presidential election. Trump won that election through the Electoral College, but did not win the popular vote.

Leahy's statement was a response to news that Trump assembled a “Commission on Election Integrity” to review voter fraud and voter suppression in federal elections.

In a statement Thursday afternoon, Leahy said the commission’s membership exposes it as a political sham.

“This misbegotten Commission sadly is yet another malicious effort to undermine the voting rights of millions of Americans across the country. The integrity of our elections is an foundational issue, but any commission led by an extremist like Kris Kobach – a ‘birther’ whose attempts to restrict voting rights have repeatedly been struck down in federal court – has zero credibility. President Trump’s own attorneys said in a court filing last year that ‘[a]ll available evidence suggests that the 2016 general election was not tainted by fraud or mistake.’ The National Association of Secretaries of State – which is comprised of Republicans and Democrats – issued a statement earlier this year week concluding: ‘We are not aware of any evidence that supports the voter fraud claims made by President Trump.’ Every other legitimate expert who has commented on this issue has reached that same conclusion. “Perhaps we will be surprised and this Commission will ignore President Trump and Kris Kobach’s corrosive conspiracy theories and instead devote serious attention to actual threats to our democracy – like restrictive voting laws motivated by racial animus, or hacking and propaganda campaigns waged by our foreign adversaries. But I am not holding my breath.”

In Vermont, Secretary of State Jim Condos has repeatedly said he is confident in the integrity of the state’s voting systems, including the systems in place for the 2016 presidential election.

New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner will be part of the newly created commission, according to New Hampshire Public Radio.