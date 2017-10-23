Leahy Supports Release Of JFK Assassination Documents

Sen. Patrick Leahy says he supports the release tens of thousands of documents related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

In 1992, Congress passed the Kennedy Assassination Records Act that called for thousands of documents to be made public in 25 years.

The National Archives is set to release the documents later this week and Leahy says it's important for the country to see this information to help resolve a number of conspiracy theories about the assassination.

Leahy believes that Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone in the assassination of Kennedy, but says he wants to see if the documents support this conclusion.

"With everything I've seen that’s been made public I think he did [act alone],” said Leahy. “It would take some remarkable fast firing to do what he did, but that’s why we ought to release everything. If there’s something in there that says there is a second shooter, let's make it public."

President Donald Trump could block the release of some of the documents on national security grounds, but the President has said that he won't take any steps to restrict the release of these papers.