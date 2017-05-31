Related Programs: 
The Frequency
VPR News

Lebanon Police Say They Will Not Change Immigration Policies, Despite Federal Changes

By 17 minutes ago

The police department in Lebanon, New Hampshire, will not be making changes to its immigration policies, despite changes on the federal level.

Lebanon Police Chief Richard Mello says that in traffic stops, he and his team of officers do not ask people questions regarding their immigration status.

“If we encounter someone on the street for, say, a motor vehicle offense, we don't routinely ask immigration questions, we don't ask if they're here legally or illegally. We're going to continue to practice that,” he told VPR on Wednesday. “The only time it might come up is if their immigration status is relevant to an ongoing investigation of a state law violation."

But, Mello says he does not support Lebanon moving towards adopting sanctuary city laws.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has not contacted the Lebanon Police in 2017.

ICE has reported that during President Trump's first 100 days, immigration arrests went up by nearly 38 percent nationally over the same time period in 2016.

Tags: 
VPR News
The Frequency
New Hampshire
Upper Valley
Immigration
Public Safety

Related Content

Number Of Immigrants Without Criminal Records Arrested By ICE Triples In New England

By Shannon Dooling 2 hours ago

Under President Trump, officials with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) are casting a broader net when it comes to who they’re prioritizing for arrest. According to ICE data, the focus in New England appears to be on immigrants with no criminal record.

ICE arrests of non-criminal immigrants living in New England without authorization have more than tripled so far this year.

An ICE Arrest After A Workers' Comp Meeting Has Lawyers Questioning If It Was Retaliation

By Shannon Dooling May 19, 2017

Thirty-eight-year-old Jose Flores and his longtime partner, Rosa Benitez, have been living in Massachusetts for almost seven years. The Honduran nationals both entered the United States by illegally crossing the Southern border.

Benitez, 40 and with tired eyes, says she and Flores had to leave Honduras because of the violence.

‘I Came Here To Fight For My Family’

In Hardwick, A Discussion Of What Deportations Would Mean For Vermont Dairy

By May 18, 2017
Rebecca Sananes / VPR

What happens to the Vermont dairy industry if migrant workers are deported? That was the question being answered at a community forum in Hardwick on Wednesday night.