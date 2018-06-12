Related Program: 
As Legalization Approaches, State's Attorneys Help Rid Vermonters' Of Marijuana Misdemeanors

On Tuesday, more than 30 people in Chittenden County began the process of clearing their records of minor marijuana offenses.

States attorneys in Chittenden and Windsor Counties held 'expungement days' to help people with marijuana misdemeanors start petitions to clear their records.
That's just a small fraction of the people who could take advantage of the opportunity to clear their record.

On July 1, adults in Vermont will be able to grow or possess small amounts of cannabis.

But 2,800 Vermonters have criminal records for past offenses that will soon be considered legal.

So, states attorneys in Chittenden and Windsor Counties — along with the Vermont Law School — held events to help people expunge their records.

Chittenden County State's Attorney Sarah George said those who missed expungement day can still file petitions.

“If somebody is in Chittenden County and can't make it today, I would encourage them to reach out directly to me via email with just their name and date of birth," said George. "And I could do what I need to do and fill out the petition and we can figure out a way for it to get filed.”

George said people who have marijuana misdemeanors in other counties should contact that states attorney for that county.

Not sure who your state's attorney is? The state provides contact information by county, here.

