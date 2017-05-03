Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Legislative Update: The State Budget, Teacher Health Care And Pot Legalization

By & 1 hour ago
  • The golden dome of the Vermont Statehouse with a blue sky background.
    There have been a few twists toward the end of this legislative session. VPR reporter Peter Hirschfeld provided an update for "Vermont Edition."
    Angela Evancie / VPR file

Vermont lawmakers are hoping to end the legislative session by the end of this week, but there are some big issues still being debated.

Here is where a few of those issues stands as the time ticks down on the session:

Teacher health care plan

  • On April 25, Gov. Phil Scott announced a plan to create a statewide contract for teachers' health care, saying it would save $26 million that can be put to other uses.
  • On the morning of May 3, House Speaker Mitzi Johnson and Senate President Pro Tempore Tim Ashe announced that the House and Senate reached an agreement: their compromise would preserve collective bargaining for teachers and would not implement a statewide teachers' contract, but would still achieve those $26 million in savings.
  • The governor maintains that the statewide contract is what makes those savings possible.

The state budget

Marijuana legalization

  • Late on Tuesday, May 2, the House passed H.170 which would allow for possession of 1 ounce of marijuana and the growing of two plants for personal use.
  • However, this bill does not create a tax-and-regulate model, which the Senate previously passed.
  • It remains to be seen if the House and Senate can agree on a legalization plan to send to the governor before the end of the session.

Anything else?

  • It's really the budget and tax bills that have to get passed before adjournment, which lawmakers hope will be Saturday, May 6.
  • Other issues that some lawmakers would like to try and finish before the end of the session include  an affordable housing bond and an economic development bill.
  • Unfinished work can be resumed in January 2018, in the second half of the biennium

For more legislative session coverage:

Listen to the conversation above. Broadcast on Vermont Edition on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Government & Politics
Vermont Legislature
VPR News

Related Content

Pot Bill Gets Final Approval In Vermont House, Future Of Legislation Uncertain

By 8 hours ago
Yarygin / iStock

The Vermont House narrowly passed a marijuana legalization bill late Tuesday night after hours of debate, but the legislation is not expected to advance further this year.

Budget Debate Continues Over Teacher Retirement And Health Care Plans

By Apr 28, 2017
Outline of Vermont on top of collage of $1 bills.
Vepar5 / iStock.com

As we near the end of the legislative session, budget and tax issues are a focus at the Statehouse. VTDigger reporter Elizabeth Hewitt joins Vermont Edition to discuss the budget plans that were voted on in the House and Senate, as well as a recent proposal from the governor.

Scott Surprises Lawmakers, Again, With New Proposal For Major Education Overhaul

By Apr 25, 2017
VPR file

With less than two weeks left in the legislative session, Gov. Phil Scott is calling on lawmakers to overhaul the collective bargaining process for public school teachers, so that his administration can try to extract $26 million in health care savings from the education system next year.