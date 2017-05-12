Related Programs: 
VPR News
The Frequency

Legislators And Scott Locked In Late-Session Standoff Over Teachers' Health Care

By & 24 seconds ago

Lawmakers and Republican Gov. Phil Scott are in a late-session standoff over the issue of Vermont teachers' health care plans.

Democrats say their proposal will deliver guaranteed tax relief to property owners through savings in teachers' health care plans.

The governor says he won’t sign a budget this year unless lawmakers agree to give him a stronger hand in determining what kind of health benefits teachers receive.

Friday afternoon, lawmakers decided to suspend their efforts until after the weekend. 

Listen to the audio for VPR's Annie Russell's conversation with VPR statehouse reporter Peter Hirschfeld for the latest.

Tags: 
VPR News
The Frequency
Government & Politics
Vermont Legislature
Education

Related Content

Governor Phil Scott Discusses Issues Still Looming In Current Session

By & 5 hours ago
Angela Evancie / VPR FILE

A late proposal by Governor Phil Scott on teachers' health care plans sent the Legislative session into overtime. We hear from Governor Scott about the plan and the timing of introducing the idea so late in the session.

As Veto Showdown Intensifies, Democratic Lawmakers Test Scott With Final Budget Offer

By 20 hours ago
VPR file

As they battle with Republican Gov. Phil Scott over the issue of teacher health benefits, Democratic leaders in the House and Senate are trying to cast themselves as champions of property tax relief with a new plan for guaranteed savings in the education system.