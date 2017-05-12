Legislators And Scott Locked In Late-Session Standoff Over Teachers' Health Care

Lawmakers and Republican Gov. Phil Scott are in a late-session standoff over the issue of Vermont teachers' health care plans.

Democrats say their proposal will deliver guaranteed tax relief to property owners through savings in teachers' health care plans.

The governor says he won’t sign a budget this year unless lawmakers agree to give him a stronger hand in determining what kind of health benefits teachers receive.

Friday afternoon, lawmakers decided to suspend their efforts until after the weekend.

It's official now: Legislature coming back next week. Likely returning Wednesday to try to resolve impasse over teacher health care #vtpoli — Peter Hirschfeld (@PeteHirschfeld) May 12, 2017

Listen to the audio for VPR's Annie Russell's conversation with VPR statehouse reporter Peter Hirschfeld for the latest.