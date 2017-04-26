Legislature Considers Bill To Study How 'Data Brokers' Operate

As concerns increase over internet privacy and the safety of personal information, Vermont is considering a bill to look closer into the activities of "data brokers."

Data brokers collect information they find online about individuals, and then they sell that information and analysis to companies. The bill under consideration in Montpelier would call for study as to how data brokers are operating in Vermont, as well as what the state could do to regulate them.

VTDigger reporter Erin Mansfield has been covering the issue and filled us in on the bill's status.

Listen to the conversation from Vermont Edition above. Broadcast on Wednesday, April 26, 2017.