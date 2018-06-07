The Legislature Passes Budget (Again). Is Veto Next?

With very little debate, the Vermont Senate Thursday afternoon gave its final approval to a state budget for next year. But Gov. Phil Scott has vowed to veto the bill.

H.13 passed the Senate by a vote of 22 to 3.

See how how yor senator voted.

But it faces a veto because it doesn't include the governor's plan to use $34 million in one-time surplus money to lower property tax rates.

Senate President Tim Ashe says the bill provides essential funding for state programs and stabilizes residential property tax rates for next year. But it doesn't address the issue of non-residential property tax rates.

Ashe is urging the governor to sign the bill to avoid a shutdown of state government on July 1.

"The governor is the one who has to respond to why he would allow a government shutdown for a bill that has nothing on it he disapproves of," Ashe said Thursday on Vermont Edition.

Ashe says he's confident there are enough votes in the Senate to override a gubernatorial veto but as of Thursday afternoon, the outlook in the House is much less certain.