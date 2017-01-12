From Leonard Cohen To Colby Crehan

All kinds of fine and fitting music for deep January, and a special nod to Vermont songstress Colby Crehan, a talented singer and songwriter who will be moving out of state this spring.

This program will air on Sunday January 15th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present indie/folk/chamber-pop quintet Winterpills, plus contemporary folk singer/songwriter Antje Duvekot, on Saturday, January 21 at 7:30 pm at Next Stage at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney.

Phil Henry will be performing a solo show at the Plattsburgh NY United Methodist Church on Beekman Street Friday January 20th. Music begins at 7 p.m.

The Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center is proud to present the Vermont bluegrass and folk quintet PossumHaw in their final farewell concert (with many special guests) on Saturday, January 21st at 7:30 p.m. Possumhaw will also be performing at the Old Firehouse in Tinmouth on Friday January 20th, also at 7:30 p.m.

On Friday, January 20, the Whallonsburg Grange Hall will present a concert by Rusted Root's singer/songwriter Michael Glabicki with band mate Dirk Miller. Music begins at 7:30, doors open at 7.

The Cabin Fever Series presents Pete’s Posse in concert Saturday January 21st at 8 p.m. at the Walkover Gallery and Concert Room in Bristol.

The band Beaucoup Blue will be performing at the Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs, NY on Friday January 20th.

There will be a contradance at the Tinmouth Community Center with Adina Gordon calling and with music provided by Cedar Stanistreet and Marko Packard on Friday January 20th at 8 p.m.

Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt will be performing at rare local show at the Lebanon Opera House on Saturday January 21st.