Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Leonard Slatkin, conductor

Anne Akiko Meyers, violin

Barber: School for Scandal Overture

William Schuman: Symphony No. 6

Mason Bates: Violin Concerto

Gershwin: An American in Paris

Ives: The Unanswered Question; Three Places in New EnglandĀ (Susanna Malkki, conductor)

Listen Saturday April 15 at 8 p.m.