VPR News

Levi Sanders, Son of Bernie Sanders, Joins N.H. Race for Congress

By 3 hours ago
Originally published on February 27, 2018 9:23 am


  Levi Sanders, Bernie Sanders' son, announced he is running for New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District.

Sanders is joining seven fellow Democrats and three Republicans in this year's race for the seat. Four-term Democratic Rep. Carol Shea-Porter is not running for re-election in 2018.

The 48-year-old Sanders has lived in New Hampshire for 15 years. He's in Claremont, in the 2nd Congressional District. The U.S. Constitution requires only that U.S. House members reside in the state they serve, not necessarily in the same district.

The son of the Independent Vermont senator proposes a "Medicare for all health care system;" tuition-free public college; a higher minimum wage; and "sensible gun legislation."

He's a legal services analyst in Massachusetts. His step-sister, Carina Driscoll, is running for mayor of Burlington, Vermont, a post once held by Bernie Sanders.

Copyright 2018 New Hampshire Public Radio. To see more, visit New Hampshire Public Radio.

