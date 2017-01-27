Related Programs: 
VPR News
The Frequency

License Plate Data Increasingly Used In Drug Investigations, Report Shows

By 3 minutes ago
Related Programs: 
VPR News
The Frequency
  • A new report shows that police are increasingly turning to the state's database of license plate scans to investigate drug crimes.
    A new report shows that police are increasingly turning to the state's database of license plate scans to investigate drug crimes.
    Taylor Dobbs / VPR File Photo

A new state report shows that police in Vermont are changing the way they use automatic license plate readers.

Every time a police cruiser equipped with a license plate reader drives past another vehicle, it takes a photo and records the license plate and the time and location that the photo was taken.

The state maintains a database that stores every single plate read dating back 18 months. In total, that’s more than 8 million data points about when and where police passed different vehicles.

In past years, the top use of that data was in missing person cases, and police weren’t having much success using the data to solve crime.

According to the new report from the Vermont Intelligence Center, which maintains the statewide database, that changed in 2016. Last year, drug investigations were the most common reason police searched the data.

Burlington Police chief Brandon del Pozo says the data reflect that police are learning how to better use this relatively new technology.

“I think that there was a realization that license plate readers can offer insight into narcotics trafficking patterns,” he said. “I think it’s a realization that investigators have really come to appreciate in the last year or two, and I think the important thing that they’ve realized is that it’s a request that can’t possibly detract from an investigation, it can only make it more fulsome.”

Burlington investigators are using the system more often. Last year, the department made 62 requests for the data compared to just 34 in 2015.

Del Pozo emphasized that Burlington police don’t use data collected by the technology to enforce traffic violations or catch people with expired registrations.

“We’re not using it for that,” he said. “The goal is not to be more intrusive into the lives of every day Vermonters for the purposes of enforcing the traffic law. It really is to look at these serious crimes that involve inter-state travel or travel between cities in Vermont.”

Tags: 
Public Safety
Crime
Transportation
Technology
Burlington Police Department
The Frequency
VPR News

Related Content

Use-Of-Force Data From Burlington Police Reveals Racial Disparities, Overall Decrease

By 1 hour ago
Angela Evancie / VPR/file

This week, the Burlington Police Department released data showing how officers used force for the last six years. The department's analysis showed that overall use of force is going down, but the data also showed some cases of racial disparity.

UVM Study Finds Racial Disparities In Traffic Stop Data From Vermont Police Departments

By Jan 9, 2017
Patti Daniels / VPR

A new University of Vermont study shows disparities in how police officers around the state treat drivers of different races. 

In Rare Success, License Plate Reader Helps Cops Find Missing Man

By Nov 13, 2014
Taylor Dobbs / VPR File Photo

Stowe police found a missing elderly man early this morning with the help of an Automated License Plate Recognition (ALPR) system.

Police got a call Wednesday evening when Edwin Tinker, a 78-year-old Jericho resident, didn't arrive to pick up a relative when he was supposed to. Tinker needs to regularly take a medication, and police said it was unclear how much he had with him when he went missing Wednesday.

License Plate Scanners Raise Privacy Concerns, But Do They Help Police?

By Sep 24, 2014
Taylor Dobbs / VPR

Over the past five years, law enforcement agencies in Vermont have invested more than $1 million in technology that gathers millions of data points every year about the whereabouts of vehicles across the state.

The Automated Plate Recognition Systems, or ALPRs, use high-speed cameras mounted on police cruisers that take photos of passing cars and relay them to an in-car computer for analysis. The technology keeps track of every license plate the cruiser passes and checks each against a “hot list” of vehicles, all in real time.