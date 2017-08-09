Life — And Death — With Guns In Vermont

Live call-in discussion: This week, VPR has been presenting a project called Gunshots — our team compiled and analyzed data from every recorded gun death in the state over six years. VPR's Taylor Dobbs joins us to discuss the project, and the data.
- Gunshots Project: Intro, A Cause Of Death, 420 Deaths, Suicide, Veterans, Suicide Prevention
- Vermont Voices: How Do Guns Fit Into Your Life?
- The Data: Vermont Gun Deaths, 2011-2016
