Life — And Death — With Guns In Vermont

Live call-in discussion: This week, VPR has been presenting a project called Gunshots — our team compiled and analyzed data from every recorded gun death in the state over six years. VPR's Taylor Dobbs joins us to discuss the project, and the data.

Want to weigh in?

Share your thoughts below or call in at noon: 1-800-639-2211

You can also add your voice to the project.

Broadcast live at noon and aired again at 7 p.m.

VPR's Gunshots project explores the role of guns in life — and death — in Vermont through commentary, data and in depth reporting.