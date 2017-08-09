Related Program: 
Life — And Death — With Guns In Vermont

By & 1 hour ago
  • VPR's Gunshots project explores the role of guns in life — and death — in Vermont through commentary, data and in depth reporting. We'll discuss the data and hear from you.
    Taylor Dobbs, Emily Alfin Johnson / VPR

Live call-in discussion: This week, VPR has been presenting a project called Gunshots — our team compiled and analyzed data from every recorded gun death in the state over six years. VPR's Taylor Dobbs joins us to discuss the project, and the data.

VPR's Gunshots project explores the role of guns in life — and death — in Vermont through commentary, data and in depth reporting.

Guns Killed 420 People In Vermont From 2011-2016

By Aug 7, 2017
Taylor Dobbs, Emily Alfin Johnson / VPR

From Jan. 1, 2011 to the end of December, 2016, 420 people died in Vermont from gunshot wounds. The majority of those people died by suicide. For the Gunshots project, VPR created a database of all 420 of those deaths in an effort to better understand the issue of gun deaths in Vermont.

'My Dad Is One Of The 373 Vermonters': The Role Of Guns In Vermont

By Hannah Rommer 21 hours ago

This week as part of our Gunshots series, we asked Vermonters about the role of guns in their lives. Hannah Rommer grew up in Southern Vermont. Now, she's a music teacher and Orchestra conductor in Hanover, New Hampshire and reached out to us to share her story.

'Your Son Took His Own Life': A Veteran's Suicide Set His Mother On A Mission To Help Others

By & Aug 8, 2017
Henry Epp / VPR

In Vermont, of all the deaths by gunshot wounds in the last six years, more than a quarter were suicides by current or former members of the armed forces. Even though Veterans Affairs knows that soldiers are at greater risk of taking their own lives, it’s difficult to intervene successfully.

Now, one Vermont mom who lost her son has made it her mission to end veteran suicide.

Suicide Prevention: What To Do If You Think Someone Needs Help

By , & Aug 7, 2017
Vermont Suicide Prevention Center Director Joelle Tarallo says feelings of connection are very important in preventing suicide.
PeopleImages / iStock

According to the Vermont Department of Mental Health, the suicide rate in Vermont has increased over the past 10 years. In 2014, according to the department’s data, there were more than 17 suicides per 100,000 Vermonters. The New York Times reported that the national average that year was 13 suicides per 100,000 people.