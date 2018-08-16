Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Life Gave Him Cancer. He Made A Comedy Show.

By & 12 minutes ago
  • Tim Kavanagh turned his rectal cancer diagnosis into a one man comedy show.
    Tim Kavanagh turned his rectal cancer diagnosis into a one man comedy show.
    Tim Kavanagh, courtesy

Tim Kavanagh is a Vermont-based entertainer who's worked on variety shows, stage productions and improv comedy. When he was diagnosed with rectal cancer, he applied that humor to his diagnosis, treatment and surgeries to create what he calls his "self-defecating, one-man comedy show."

Kavanagh grew up in Newport, Vermont and is now lives in Burlington. Late night TV aficionados will remember his show Late Night Saturday, which aired for three seasons on WCAX.

When he was diagnosed with rectal cancer two years ago, Kavanagh tells Vermont Edition he resolved to use his energy and the power of laughter to ensure "cancer's not going to get the best of me." 

"We laugh along the way, and especially when it's behind us," he said. "No pun intended."

Kavanagh's one man show premiered Aug. 5 at the Vermont Comedy Club in Burlington. He's also performed at the Stowe Weekend of Hope.

He'll soon take the show to Swampscott, Massachusetts, and hopes to perform in other cities by partnering with local cancer organizations. More details can be found on Kavanagh's website.

Broadcast live on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Arts & Culture
Health

Related Content

Comedian Tina Friml Challenges Stigma With Jokes About Her Disability

By & Feb 12, 2018
Local comedian Tina Friml performs at "Comedy And Crepes" at The Skinny Pancake in Burlington on Nov. 27, 2017.
Anna Ste. Marie / VPR

Tina Friml, an up-and-coming local comedian, set the stage of a recent performance by describing herself as “a bit of an enigma.”  At age 24, she has quickly gained popularity for her unique — and almost taboo — style. She avoids some of the more typical comic fodder like dating and the workplace. Instead, Friml jokes about what it’s like to live with a disability.

Cellist Zoë Keating's Music Helps Her Move Forward After Loss

By & Jul 19, 2018
Cellist Zoe Keating has released her first new EP in nearly a decade.
Chase Jarvis / Courtesy of the Artist

With the help of a computer and foot pedal, cellist and composer Zoe Keating layers and loops her music to create a symphony out of one solo cello. After experiencing intense grief, she says her music also helped her discover new possibilities.

'StoryCorps' Vermont: Falling In Love, With Cancer

By & Aug 29, 2016
StoryCorps

John Tedesco and his wife Shoshana Goldstein came to the StoryCorps mobile booth to talk about how they fell in love – starting with their first date when John told Shoshana he had cancer. They reflect on how their journey has helped them be present with each other and with other people.