Life Gave Him Cancer. He Made A Comedy Show.

Tim Kavanagh is a Vermont-based entertainer who's worked on variety shows, stage productions and improv comedy. When he was diagnosed with rectal cancer, he applied that humor to his diagnosis, treatment and surgeries to create what he calls his "self-defecating, one-man comedy show."

Kavanagh grew up in Newport, Vermont and is now lives in Burlington. Late night TV aficionados will remember his show Late Night Saturday, which aired for three seasons on WCAX.

When he was diagnosed with rectal cancer two years ago, Kavanagh tells Vermont Edition he resolved to use his energy and the power of laughter to ensure "cancer's not going to get the best of me."

"We laugh along the way, and especially when it's behind us," he said. "No pun intended."

Kavanagh's one man show premiered Aug. 5 at the Vermont Comedy Club in Burlington. He's also performed at the Stowe Weekend of Hope.

He'll soon take the show to Swampscott, Massachusetts, and hopes to perform in other cities by partnering with local cancer organizations. More details can be found on Kavanagh's website.

