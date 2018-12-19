The Light Show !

Our 23rd annual "light" show where we feature all kinds of music about darkness and light to celebrate the solstice and the lengthening of daytime light.

This program will air on Sunday December 23rd from 7 - 10 p.m.

This weeks calendar announcements:

Mt. Philo Inn Artist Series presents the Hokum Brothers on Saturday, December 29th from 7 to 10 p.m. On Friday, December 28th from 7 - 9 p.m. Carol Hausner and Mark Struhsacker will play at El Toro in Morrisville. Carol Hausner. Jonathan Kaplan and Donovan Delabruere will be performing at the Bullwheel Bar at Jay Peak on Saturday, December 29th from 4-7 p.m.