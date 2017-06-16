Listen To 2017 Commentary Brunch

On Saturday, June 10th at 11 a.m. VPR hosted a new, streamlined version of the annual Commentator Brunch at our recently expanded Colchester facility on the theme: SLEUTH! UNCOVERING THE TRUTH!
After a buffet brunch in VPR's new café and lobby, guests took their seats in Studio One for readings from 13 commentators. And while many thought the perspectives offered might be all politics all the time, in fact, treatments ranged from thoughts on the nature of truth and the importance of truth in journalism, to seeking the identity of a biological parent and searching for lost asparagus.
In order of appearance, the program audio includes:
Will Lange: Ida Who?
Sarwar Kashmeri: Where Have All The Sleuths Gone?
Abigail Mnookin: Donors Not Dads
Madeleine Kunin: Lost Asparagus
Mary McCallum: The Last Pillow
Peter Gilbert: I [Heart] Bacon
Tom Slayton: Sometimes The Truth Finds You
Rich Nadworny: The Case Of The Hidden Stash
Suzanne Spencer Rendahl: Project Sleuth
Deborah Luskin: The Reveal
Vic Henningsen: Noble Dream
Bill Schubart: Truth In Arts And Letters
Charlotte Albright: Postcard From Heaven